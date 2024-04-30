Home

News

Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: 1 Arrested, Notice Issued To 3 Opposition Leaders – What We Know So Far

Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: Delhi Police on Monday summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in the case.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: Two Congress leaders from Jharkhand and Nagaland have also been issued with notices.

Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: In a latest development to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s fake video, as one person from Assam is arrested and three Opposition leaders have been issued notices. Notably, the notices have been issued against the Samajwadi party leader. Two Congress leaders from Jharkhand and Nagaland have also been issued with notices.

In the meantime, Delhi Police have intensified the investigation in the case and teams of Delhi Police have left for Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Nagaland to investigate the fake video.

On Monday, Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in the case.

The Congress warned of similar action against BJP leaders in Congress-ruled states, while the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated the “deep fake and morphed” video of Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

Sources told PTI that the notices issued to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X, were handed over by teams of Delhi Police’s Special Cell to the Chief Minister’s Office and at the party office at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

They have been asked to appear with their mobile phones, laptops, tablets or any other electronic device through which they have created, uploaded and tweeted the video on their X accounts, the sources said.

Addressing a Congress rally at Sedam in Karnataka, Reddy said that “no one here is afraid” of such notices and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now using Delhi Police to win elections.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one person has been arrested in connection with the fake video.

“Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Reetom Singh, 31, is associated with the Assam Congress and functions as the party’s ‘War Room Coordinator’, according to his X profile.

The state Congress condemned Singh’s arrest and demanded his release. Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said that a case was registered at Panbazar police station in Guwahati based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a “distorted and motivated” post on X about Shah.

On Sunday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.







