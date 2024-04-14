Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Adds Bihu Touch To Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Campaign

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma matched his dancing steps with the public.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: YouTube/@zeenews)

Bihu And Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Along with the verve of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the state of Assam is experiencing a festive fever as Assam’s main festival Bihu is being celebrated by the people.

Bihu has mixed well with the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls with political parties dancing to the tune of Bihu songs as they go out canvassing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not untouched by the atmosphere as in every election rally, Assam BJP’s theme song is being played and the chief minister himself and other leaders on the podium match their dancing steps with the public.

On Sunday, at a rally in Borsola in Sonitpur district, Sarma was seen tapping his feet on the BJP theme song. Cultural troupes from various communities, including Assamese, Bodos, and Gorkhas, in their respective traditional attire, participated in the same rally.

Cultural troupes performing election campaigns are not new in Assam, and it has happening for decades.

The other day, on the campaign trail for Topon Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, CM Sarma enthusiastically clapped and danced to a popular Jhumur song.

Today is the second day of Rongali Bihu. Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state of Assam, particularly by the Assamese people. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and usually falls in mid-April. The festival signifies the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor.

The week-long Bihu celebrations in Assam started on Saturday with Goru Bihu, the day of Sankranti dedicated to livestock, particularly cows.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19 with the BJP contesting 11 out of 14 seats.

(With ANI inputs)







