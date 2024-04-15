Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Issued Guidelines Banned VIP Darshan

Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust Issued Guidelines Banned VIP Darshan

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The Shri Ram Temple Trust has issued a guideline on the occasion of Ram Navami in which it banned the entry of VIPs for the darshan of Ram Lalla. As per the notification, the VIP darshan has been banned for four days of Navaratri from 15th to 18th April. In addition, devotees will have to take care of many other things on Ram Navami.

On the occasion of Ram Navami at Ayodhya Ram Temple, a ban has been imposed on VIP passes for darshan. According to the guidelines issued by the trust, devotees will neither be able to have convenient darshan nor will VIP passes be available for aarti from April 15 to April 18.

It means on Ram Navami, the arrangements for the darshan of both ordinary and special devotees have been kept the same. Lord Shri Ram will give the same darshan to all devotees during these four days, no special treatment for anyone.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Mobile Phones Are Prohibited

As per the temple administration, devotees who had previously made online passes between April 15 and April 18. Under the new arrangement, all those passes have been canceled. The secretary of the Ram Temple Trust has appealed to people not to bring mobile phones on the occasion of Lord Ram’s birth anniversary.

