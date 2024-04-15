No Respite To Bengaluru! Dry Spell To Continue Till This Date, No Rainfall | Check Weather Forecast

Bengaluru: No respite for the residents of Bengaluru city as the long dry spell is expected to continue for another week, with the India Meteorological Department’s recent forecast ruling out any showers until April 19. According to the weather department, the weather is expected to be cloudy but with no chances of rainfall, with dry weather to continue in the Silicon City

However, IMD has predicted some rainfall after April 20. “The position of the trough and wind convergence determine the rainfall. Now, there is no wind convergence and the position of the trough is not favourable to Bengaluru and hence the delay. Hopefully, in the coming days, if the trough moves east or deepens, Bengaluru will get rain,” A Prasad, a senior scientist with IMD Bengaluru said.

Bengaluru Weather: No Chances of Rain, Temperature Lower in City

Even though the city received no rain over the last two days, the temperature plunged by by nearly three degrees Celsius. On April 6, the city witnessed 37.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature the silicon city witnessed in eight years. After April 6, a gradual reduction in the daytime temperature was recorded.

The city felt a cool change on April 13, with the thermometer dipping down to a chillier 34.6 degrees Celsius from an earlier reading. Even with this minor dip, the highest temperature has persistently hovered above Bengaluru’s typical April average of 34 degrees Celsius.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Initially, the IMD predicted that Bangalore would finally enjoy some light to moderate showers around April 10, ending the dry spell of March. However, the forecast was pushed back to April 14 considering the less-than-ideal weather. Now, it seems like the city might have to be content with just one bout of rain this month. Prasad is hopeful for a single spell of rain, but the chances of two or even three spells seem rather bleak.

Normally, the city is bathed in 14.7 mm of rainfall in March, followed by more substantial 61.7 mm in April. But this year, with a parched March and an expected below-average precipitation of 10- 20 mm, April is set to offer scanty consolation.