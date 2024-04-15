Will Congress Shashi Tharoor Continue His Winning Streak From Thiruvananthapuram?

In the parliamentary elections held in 2019, Dr. Shashi Tharoor of the Indian National Congress (INC) clinched the win in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress’s Shashi Tharoor Continue His Winning Streak From Thiruvananthapuram?

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It is the most populous city and an information technology hub of the southern state. The constituency consists of seven assembly seats – Nemom, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kazhakuttom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Parassala. In the previous general elections, Shashi Tharoor secured for the third time with 416,131 votes, while BJP’s Kummanam Rajashekharan secured second position.

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the second phase on April 26.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

Congress has fielded veteran leader Shashi Tharoor from the constituency while the saffron party has nominated Rajiv Chandrasekhar.

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency: 2019 Elections

In the parliamentary elections held in 2019, Dr. Shashi Tharoor of the Indian National Congress (INC) clinched the win in Thiruvananthapuram. He attracted an impressive crowd of voters to the tune of 416,131 votes, outdoing his opponent, Kummanam Rajasekharan from BJP, who collected a total of 316,142 votes. The INC party successfully captured 41% of the overall votes in the election.

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Will Be Held In Phase 2 On April 26

• Kasargod

• Vadakara

• Wayanad

• Kozhikode

• Malappuram

• Ponnani

• Palakkad

• Alathur

• Thrissur

• Chalakudy

• Ernakulam

• Idukki

• Kottayam

• Alappuzha

• Mavelikkara

• Pathanamthitta

• Kollam

• Attingal

• Thiruvananthapuram







