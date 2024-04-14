1,11,111 Kg Laddu To Be Sent To Ayodhya Ram Mandir As Prasad; Here Is How Festival Will Be Celebrated

Home

Ram Navami: 1,11,111 Kg Laddu To Be Sent To Ayodhya Ram Mandir As Prasad; Here’s How Festival Will Be Celebrated

For Ram Navami this year, 1,11,111 Kg laddu will be sent as ‘prasad’ to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir where this festival will be celebrated for the first time after inauguration.

New Delhi: The year 2024 for India began on an auspicious note with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha of the majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir in January, 2024. Ever since the temple has opened for the general public, the temple city of Ayodhya has been witnessing massive crowds of devotees, who brave the adverse weather conditions to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla, beautifully sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj. This year, on Ram Navami, there will be a grand celebration at the Ram Temple because it is a first for the temple, after inauguration. For this occasion, prasad of 1,11,111 kilogram laddu will also be sent to the temple by the Devraha Hans Baba Trust. Here’s all you need to know…

Ram Navami: 1,11,111 Kg Laddu As Prasad To Be Sent To Ram Mandir

As mentioned earlier, on the occasion of Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus will be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad for offering and distribution on April 17. Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple. Atul Kumar Saxena said laddu prasad is also sent to various temples every week, be it Kashi Vishwanath Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple. He said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddu for offering.

New Clothes With Gold Hand Block Print For Ram Lalla

From Chaitra Navratri to Ram Navami, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has made special clothes for the Ram Lalla idol. From the first day of Chaitra Navratri, April 9 till Ram Navami, April 17, the idol of Ram Lalla will wear clothes or vastras made of special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton. These vastras will be decorated with real silver and gold khaddi hand block prints. The block prints used in printing the vastra are inspired by Vaishnav Chinha. The trust has uploaded a video on its official X handle that provides a glimpse of the vastras that are being decorated with the help of hand block prints for Lord Ram.

Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It will indeed be a special celebration for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir where Ram Lalla has been installed. It is celebrated on the last/ninth day of Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Durga.

