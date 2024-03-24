BJP Likely To Announce 4th List Of Candidates TODAY; Here’s What To Expect

The BJP is likely to name candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in five states states in its fourth list, which is expected today after a 3-hour long CEC meeting on Saturday which was attended by the party’s top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP is expected to announce its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls today after the ruling party held a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) Saturday to decide nominees for parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is likely to name candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in these states in its fourth list, which is expected today after a 3-hour long CEC meeting on Saturday which was attended by the party’s top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among others.

Reports citing BJP sources said the party has discussed and finalized 10 names, out of the 24 unannounced seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are likely to be included in today’s list of candidates.

The BJP CEC discussed 21 seats in Odisha and Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest from from Sambhal, Sambit Patra from Puri, and Aprajita Sarangi from Bhubaneshwar, ANI reported, adding that the names of two sitting MPs might be removed.

In Rajasthan, eight seats were discussed, while discussions were also held or all remaining seats in West Bengal out of which 20 have been announced in earlier lists. Eighteen, including Asansol, were discussed on Saturday. Three seats are yet to be discussed.

Seats for Bihar and Maharashtra will discussed in the next CEC meeting of BJP.

Congress releases 4th list of candidates

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence in seven phases starting April 19. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The BJP had won a whopping 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 282 seats, while the INC secured only 44 seats.

