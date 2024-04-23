Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Names Tashi Gyalson as Candidate From Ladakh, Drops MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP’s hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dropped sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and named Tashi Gyalson, chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh, as its candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha seat.

To recall, Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

The BJP’s decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.

