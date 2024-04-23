NationalPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Unemployment, Inflation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday addressed a rally in Karnakata’s Chitradurga where she launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over inflation and unemployment.

Chitradurga: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday addressed a rally in Karnakata’s Chitradurga where she launched a scathing attack against the Modi government over inflation and unemployment. During her speech, Gandhi said that there are two different realities in the country today. One reality is inflation, unemployment is increasing and the other reality which you see on TV.

“I want to explain to you in-depth what is happening in our country today. There are two different realities in the country today. One reality is inflation, unemployment is increasing and the other reality which you see on TV, where you see our Prime Minister, who tells you with all his fame and glory that this country is progressing rapidly,” Gandhi said in Chitradurga






