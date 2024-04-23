Home

Congress Spurred Maoist Violence To Hide Corruption: PM Modi In Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday attacked the previous Congress dispensation in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the opposition party spurred Maoist violence in the naxal-hit state to hide its corruption. Addressing a poll rally in Dhamtari district, part of the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, in Chhattisgarh, Modi vowed to “root out” Naxalism from the state and usher peace and normalcy.

“Congress and development can not go hand in hand, and wherever it was in power, corruption and violence reached their peak. When it was in power in the North East, violent activities could not be brought under control, and as long as it ruled in Chhattisgarh, Naxalite violence kept on rising,” Modi alleged.

The Prime Minister further claimed that there direct connection between the Congress and violence in Chhattisgarh as the grand old party encouraged Maoist insurrection to hide its corruption.

“What is the connection between Congress and violence? The answer is corruption. Congress kept on encouraging violence to hide its corruption. People kept dying but Congress kept on filling its coffers,” he alleged.

Asserting that the BJP government brought both corruption and Maoist violence under control, Modi said, “Naxalism has been declining rapidly in Chhattisgarh. I give a guarantee to the parents that I will root out Naxalism. I assure mothers that the lives of their children will not go to waste. To protect your child, I assure every mother that I will eliminate Naxalism and Maoism.”

Mahasamund seat, parts of which are affected by Naxalism, will go to polls on April 26.

