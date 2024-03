Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List Of Candidates; Hans Raj Hans Fielded From Faridkot

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its eighth list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, fielding them from Odisha, Punjab, and West Bengal. In Punjab, BJP fielded Dinesh Singh ‘Babbu’ from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, and Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot. Preneet Kaur will contest from Patiala.

