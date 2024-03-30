NationalPolitics

Heavy Rainfall Likely In North-East India; Orange Alert Issued For These States

Weather Forecast: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over northeast India in the coming days due to strong western disturbances over Afghanistan, with the convergence region over northwest India. According to IMD scientist Soma Sen, heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, along with severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusty winds and hail over Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

“Over north-east India heavy rainfall is expected and as this system moves eastwards rainfall is likely to increase over north-east India. We have issued orange alert for J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

The weather department also noted the presence of cyclonic circulation over Odisha and Assam due to which rainfall is expected in the region.




