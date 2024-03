BJP Releases List of 19 Candidates From Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari To Fight From Nagpur | Full List

Lok Sabha Polls: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) on Wednesday released the list of 19 Candidates from Maharashtra. According to the names announced by the party, senior leader Nitin Gadkari will fight from Nagpur. Piyush Goyal has been given a ticket from Mumbai North.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Names of Candidates From Maharashtra

Maharashtra

Nandurbar: Heena Vijaykumar Gavit

Dhule: Subhash Ramrao Bhamre

Jalgaon: Smita Wagh

Raver: Raksha Nikhil Khadase

Akola: Anup Dhotre

Wardha: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas

Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari

Chandrapur: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Nanded: Prataprao Patil

Jalna: Raosaheb Dadarao Danve

Dindori: Barti Pravin Pawar

Bhiwandi: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai North East: Mihir Kotecha

Pune: Murlidhar Kisan

Ahmednagar: Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Beed: Pankaja Munde

Latur: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare

Madha: Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik

Sangli: Sanjaykaka Patil