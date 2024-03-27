NationalPolitics

BJP Releases List of Candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections | Check Names Here

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has named N Eswara Rao from Etcherla, P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley, M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy, Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur and Y.S. Chowdary from Vijaywada West.

The BJP also named Bojja Roshanna from Badvel, C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu, P.V. Parthasarathi from Adoni and Y. Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram.




