BJP Releases 7th List of Candidates; Navneet Rana To Contest From Amravati

BJP has released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming general elections; check updates here.

PM Modi being welcomed by BJP national President JP Nadda at the BJP Central Election Committee meeting

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP has released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. It has fielded Navneet Rana from Amravati and Govind Karjol from Chitradurga. Notably, Navneet Rana is a sitting MP from the Amravati constituency. Navneet Rana was elected independently in the last Lok Sabha elections with the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), defeating Anandrao Adsul of the Shiv Sena.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Naveet Rana defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union Minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati. Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Govind Karjol has been fielded from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat, the BJP said here.

BJP leader A Narayanaswamy won the Chitradurga parliamentary seat in the 2019 general election. The party also fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat, vacated by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

PM Modi, Amit Shah and 40 Star Campaigners of BJP In Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the party in Uttarkhand for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the list released on Wednesday, the party has also named Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigners.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also among the star campaigners.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five, and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their ballots in a single phase on April 19, according to the Election Commission of India.

Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives. The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the elections in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

(With inputs from agencies)







