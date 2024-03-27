NationalPolitics

Will Ahmedabad East Prove Lucky For Congress This Time?

19.47 crore voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are in the age group of 20-29.

Ahmedabad East Lok Saba Election 2024: The dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and this will be the 18th Lok Sabha for which 96.8 crore voters will exercise their franchise. The number of first-time voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is 1.8 crore while 19.47 crore voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are in the age group of 20-29.

Gujarat will witness polling on May 7 in the third phase of the elections. The date of issue of gazette notification is set for April 12, while the last date for nominations is April 19.

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election 2019: Constituency Seat Winner

In the Lok Sabha Election 2019, BJP’s Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai won by a margin of 4,34,330 votes. He defeated Gitaben Patel of the Congress.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

Notification Date:  12 April

Last Date for filing nomination: 19 April

Scrutiny of nomination:   20 April

Last Date for withdrawal of nomination:       22 April

Date of poll: 7 May

Date of counting of votes/Result:         4 June 2024

No. of constituencies:      26

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise

Gujarat will witness polling on May 7 in the third phase of the elections.




