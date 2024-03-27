Money Laundering Case Filed By ED Against Kerala CM’s Daughter, Her IT Company

The official sources said that the probe agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

The case stems from an Income Tax Department investigation.

ED Case Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company, and a few other entities and individuals are under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has filed a money laundering case against them to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company, official sources said on Wednesday.

The official sources said that the probe agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved adding that the ED has booked the case after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry.

The case stems from an Income Tax Department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions from 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

The Karnataka High Court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.

(With PTI inputs)







