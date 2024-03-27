Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: No Interim Relief For Delhi CM; Matter To Be Heard on April 3

New Delhi: In a major update on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant any interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the liquor scam case.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand. Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by April 2nd.

(More details awaited)