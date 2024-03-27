NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: No Interim Relief For Delhi CM; Matter To Be Heard on April 3

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

New Delhi: In a major update on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant any interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the liquor scam case.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand. Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by April 2nd.

(More details awaited)


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘Delhi Govt Will Not Be Run From Jail…’: Says LG Saxena Amid Row Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

3 hours ago

Delhi HC To Pass Order On CM Kejriwal

4 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (27.03.24)- First And Second Round Results ANNOUNCED (SOON)

4 hours ago

Summer Bumper BR-96 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow