Upcoming Suv Coupe With Bold Design, Powerful Features, More

Set to make its debut in the second half of 2024, the Citroën Basalt Vision is anticipated to capture the imagination of young professionals and families alike.

Citroen introduces the new Basalt Vision SUV, set to make its debut in India this year.

Chennai: Popular French-based car manufacturer, Citroën, known for its innovation and distinctive designs, introduced the Basalt Vision SUV on Wednesday. Representing a fusion of automotive codes, the SUV Coupé has the fans excited for its launch in the B segment market. While the initial impression of the car gives it a blend of dynamism, robustness, and spacious comfort, the Basalt Vision is expected to make a significant impact in India and South America upon its release, scheduled in the second half of 2024.

Citroën Basalt Vision: Design and Functionality

Citroën Basalt Vision bids farewell to the traditional SUV designs, embracing the dynamism of a Coupé while retaining the ruggedness of an SUV. Its silhouette strikes a perfect balance, promising ample space and comfort, hallmarks of the Citroën brand. The vivid illustration of the Basalt Vision showcases its vibrant colours and sharp contrasts, offering a glimpse into the future of automotive design.

Citroën Basalt Vision Features

Introducing Silhouette Concept: The Basalt Vision introduces a new silhouette concept to the B segment, combining elements from various automotive genres. With its muscular stance, high ground clearance, and aerodynamic profile, it exudes both power and elegance on the road.

Named after the resilient volcanic rock, the Basalt embodies the qualities of robustness and serenity. Like its namesake, the vehicle promises endurance, reliability, and a sense of security, ensuring a tranquil driving experience even in challenging conditions. Part of the C-Cubed Program: As the third installment in Citroën’s C-Cubed program, which focuses on strategic growth in India and South America, the Basalt Vision joins the ranks of the C3 and C3 Aircross. Built on the Smart Car platform tailored for these markets, it reflects Citroën’s commitment to delivering unique, customer-centric products.

Citroën Basalt Vision Launch

Set to make its debut in the second half of 2024, the Citroën Basalt Vision is anticipated to capture the imagination of young professionals and families alike. With its blend of style, functionality, and comfort, the SUV aims to deliver the driving experience for Citroën enthusiasts and fans.

Thierry Koskas, CEO of Citroën, expresses his enthusiasm for the Basalt Vision, emphasising its innovative design and local production. He believes that the vehicle’s bold aesthetics, spacious interior, and unparalleled comfort will resonate with a wide audience, further solidifying Citroën’s position in key markets.







