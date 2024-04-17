‘BJP Will Be Limited To 150 Seats’: Rahul Gandhi At Joint Presser With Akhilesh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Wednesday asserted that the BJP will not be able to win more than 150 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be limited to 150 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls owing to a strong undercurrent in favour of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Addressing a joint press conference with INDIA bloc ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Gandhi scion asserted that earlier he believed that the BJP will win around 180 seats, but now latest trends suggest that the saffron party will not be able to cross more than 150 (seats) in the upcoming general elections.

“I do not do prediction of seats. Around 15-20 days ago, I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP also launched a blistering attack on his arch nemesis Narendra Modi, dubbing the Prime Minister’s recent interview with news agency ANI as a “flop show”. Gandhi claimed that the interview was “scripted” in which PM Modi attempted to explain the electoral bonds fiasco.

“Recently, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted and a flop show. Modi tried to explain electoral bonds by claiming that the system was introduced to bring transparency in political funding,” Rahul said.

“If this is true then why was that system deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and struck down?. And secondly, if you wanted to bring transparency, why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP. And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?,” the Congress leader asked.

Terming the now-scrapped electoral bonds as the “biggest extortion scheme in the world”, Rahul Gandhi stated that businessmen across the country understood and knew this.

“…and no matter how much the Prime Minister tries to defend this scheme, it will not make any difference. Because the entire country knows that he (Modi) is the champion of corruption.”

Speaking about the opposition’s agenda in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi asserted that this election is more about battle of two vastly different ideologies.

On the one hand, RSS and BJP are trying to destroy the Constitution and the democratic system, and on the other hand, the INDIA bloc and the Congress are fighting to defend and protect the same, he claimed

“There are 2-3 big issues in the elections. Unemployment is the biggest and inflation is the second biggest,” the Congress MP said, while accusing the BJP creating distractions to avoid discussions on these burning issues.

“…neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP talks about the issues.”

Asked whether he will fight the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi called it a “BJP question” and stressed that he will follow whatever decisions are taken by the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC).

"Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC," Rahul said.








