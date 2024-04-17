Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as “Amul babies”, stating that people were not interested in seeing them.

'Who Wants To Look At …': CM Himanta Sarma's 'Amul Babies' Jibe At Gandhi Siblings

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out against the Gandhi family, this time mocking Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as ‘Amul Babies,’ stating that people in Assam would prefer to see animals in Kaziranga rather than attend their election campaign events. “Why would the people of Assam go to see the Gandhi family’s ‘Amul babies’? They would rather go to Kaziranga and look at the tigers and rhinos,” he said on Tuesday.

When a reporter asked the Assam CM about Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Jorhat for Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, he said, “Nothing important… Only about 2,000-3,000 people were in attendance as far as I know.”

“Who will come to see Priyanka Gandhi? People will instead go to Kaziranga to see the tigers and rhinos. This would be more useful to their time,” he added.

असम के लोग गांधी परिवार के “Amul Babies” को देखने क्यों आयेंगे? इससे अच्छा वह जंगल में घूमें और वहाँ विभिन्न जानवरों को देख कर आनंद उठायें। pic.twitter.com/bnL8uqjHjJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 16, 2024

Continuing his attacks at the Gandhi siblings, CM Sarma asked if there were any benefits to seeing them, terming them “Amul babies”.

“They only look appropriate for an Amul campaign. So these are Amul babies. Instead of going to see an Amul baby, go see a rhino, it would be more beneficial,” he said.

During the Bohag Bihu festival in Assam, Priyanka Gandhi reached the state and campaigned for MP Gaurav Gogoi, who will contest from Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

“time take a resolution to remove the government which is attacking your culture and heritage and bring in a government which will protect your culture, provide employment to your children and strengthen women, tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

It is worth noting that CM Sarma’s fresh jibe at Congress leaders came just days after he criticised Gaurav Gogoi for offering namaz in Sibasagar.

