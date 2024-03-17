NationalPolitics

Breaking LIVE: AAP to Hold Press Conference in Delhi Over ED’s New Case Against CM Kejriwal

Breaking News Live Blog: In the latest development in the liquor policy case, ED opened a new case against Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a press conference on the matter, as per AAP sources. Sri Lanka has arrested 21 Indian fishermen and seized two boats for illegally fishing in the island nation’s waters. It is the third such incident in two months. While addressing a public rally during his election campaign, former US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of a ‘bloodbath’ in the country if he does not get elected in the polls set to be held later this year, Politico reported.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here


