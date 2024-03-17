Home

Congress To Hold Mega Rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Today; Stalin, Akhilesh, Tejashwi To Attend

Gandhi will undertake a ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders during ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’, in Patna, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will end the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a rally in Mumbai’s famous Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The rally is seen as a show of strength for the INDIA bloc, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh scheduled to take part.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar’s office said eminent personalities from cultural and social fields will join Gandhi in the padyatra. After that, Gandhi will interact with the participants at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

Mani Bhavan was the home of Mahatma Gandhi whenever he was in Mumbai, while the Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 at the Tejpal Hall.

Speaking about the concluding rally of Gandhi’s yatra at Shivaji Park, Wadettiwar told PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will take part.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who is the Delhi health minister, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattarchaya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren will also take part.

Prominent attendees will be Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The rally will be shown in our election expenditure,” Wadettiwar added.”







