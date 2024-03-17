Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Another ED Summons in Excise Case, AAP To Hold Press Conference Shortly

NationalPolitics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Another ED Summons in Excise Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy probe. The central agency has asked the AAP convenor to appear before it on Thursday, March 21. To recall, Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail on Saturday by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court against arrest for skipping summons issued to him by the probe agency.

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal’s statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal. A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.

The agency arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in this case two days back.


