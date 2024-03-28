Bunny Corset High-end Corset Brand Expands its Online Presence through Myntra

Bunny Corset, a premium womens apparel label that specializes in creating high-end corsets that are both functional and fashionable proudly announces its expansion into one of the leading e-commerce platforms, Myntra. This strategic move aims to make Bunny Corset’s product line more accessible to consumers who are looking for more fashionable options.

Bunny Corset Malak Overbust Corset

By joining forces with Myntra, Bunny Corset aims to further solidify its position as a go-to destination for premium corsetry and fashion apparel. Now, fashion enthusiasts across India can explore Bunny Corset’s exquisite collection, from classic designs to fusion elements.

“We are thrilled to bring Bunny Corsets cutting-edge designs to Myntras fashion-forward customers. Myntra, being a platform for all fashion choices, is the perfect avenue for us to showcase our creations. Our goal has always been to empower women to look and feel their confident best through well-designed, silhouette-flattering garments. Through this partnership we will be able to reach a wider audience furthering our commitment to celebrating individuality and style.” said Suman Bharti, Founder, Bunny Corset.

With a wide range of sizes and styles to choose from, patrons can effortlessly find the perfect corset to suit their tastes and body types. The diverse range includes under-bust corsets, over-bust corset, corset belts, and more, each piece embodies the brands dedication to creativity, elegance, and individuality.