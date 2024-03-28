Blue Dart Introduces 20-Hour Delivery Service to GIFT City from Major Metros

Blue Dart, South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, announced its central presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, with the inauguration of a new facility tailored to meet evolving customer demands and align with Indias growth trajectory. Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and seasoned personnel, Blue Darts GIFT City facility introduces a 20-hour delivery service from key metropolitan cities, ensuring a next-day delivery commitment.

Commenting on this expansion, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, stated, “The inauguration of Blue Dart’s GIFT City facility signifies yet another milestone in our quest to redefine the logistics landscape. We are committed to providing best-in-class services and becoming the preferred logistics partner for all our customers shipping needs. We aim to enhance our market presence and capitalize on customer outreach opportunities at the global level. Blue Darts venture into the contemporary financial ecosystem of GIFT City will enable us to support businesses and generate value for our customers.”

Blue Dart seamlessly connects its fleet of 8 Boeing aircraft to provide express connectivity to GIFT City in Ahmedabad from all major metropolitan areas. With a strong focus on customer-centricity, the company has established an extensive network spanning across 55,600+ locations nationwide, ensuring accessibility and reliability for all shipping needs. With a robust fleet of over 12,000 on-ground vehicles including 460 E-vehicles, supported by 2,253 facilities nationwide, Blue Dart guarantees swift and secure deliveries. This strategic infrastructure positions Blue Dart as a frontrunner in providing express ground and e-commerce solutions, facilitating seamless deliveries to and from GIFT City. Leveraging the worlds largest express and logistics network as part of the DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce Solutions division, Blue Dart extends its reach to over 220 countries and territories globally.

Through its comprehensive service offerings, Blue Dart empowers SMEs and MSMEs across all pin codes by collaborating with them to expand their services and reach even the most remote areas of the country. In terms of operational efficiency, Blue Dart serves as a catalyst in facilitating business for sectors such as E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive, among others.

The conveniently located facility is situated at 9, Tower-D, World Trade Centre, GIFT City Complex, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. For inquiries or assistance, customers can reach out to Blue Dart at 18602331234 or via email at BDCS@bluedart.com.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.