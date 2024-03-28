NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (28.03.24)

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (28.03.24): First And Second Round Results: LIVE Updates.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (March 28, 2024): First And Second Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional sport that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, India’s north-eastern state. The popularity of the lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely recognized across the country. The lottery draws take place at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, excluding Sundays and results are declared here at India.com. The active participation of various clubs within the Khasi Hills Arche Sports Association contributes to the game’s enduring fame in the city. Recognized as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the Shillong Teer game stands out for its unique features.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (28.03.24): First And Second Round Results OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024.




