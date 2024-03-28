Key Districts And Police Stations Declared

Government of India has extended AFSPA to territories under the authority of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district, which borders Assam.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in three districts and areas under the jurisdiction of three police stations in another district of Arunachal Pradesh for six months, declaring them as ‘disturbed areas’ beginning April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier. The Ministry announced the announcement via a notification, naming Tirap, Changlang, and Longding as the three areas where AFSPA has been extended for the next six months.

Which Places Have Been Subjugated Under AFSPA?

“Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” according to a new notification issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Forests.

Why Is AFSPA Imposed?

The decision was made following a study of the security situation in these Arunachal Pradesh districts.

Previously, the Central Government declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, as ‘disturbed areas’ for six months beginning October 1, 2023, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958).

The AFSPA authorises security personnel to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant, among other things.

Previous Imposition Of AFSPA

Recently AFSPA has been imposed in in eight districts and 21 police stations in 5 districts of Nagaland declaring them as ‘disturbed areas’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1. The decision was made after the Centre conducted a detailed examination of the law and order situation in Nagaland. Previously, the Central Government used the powers provided by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, to declare eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed regions’ for six months beginning October 1, 2023.

