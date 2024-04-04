Home

Calcutta High Court Raps Mamata Govt Over Sandeshkhali, Says ‘100% Responsibility Lies with Ruling Party’

“(55) days you were on the run… playing hide-and-seek. Then you took an obscure stance. (Just because) you close your eyes the world doesn’t become dark,” the Chief Justice said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee government over the Sandeshkhali issue. While hearing the affidavits seeking probes into the allegations of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault that have surfaced from Sandeshkhali, a bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam told Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress that it could not shirk accountability in the event the allegations are found to be true.

“Even if one affidavit is correct, it is shameful. Even if one per cent is true it is absolutely shameful. West Bengal says it is safest for women? Even if one affidavit is proven to be right all of this falls,” he said, “Entire district administration and ruling party have 100 per cent moral responsibility”.

The lawyer representing Sheikh Shahjahan also received a stern reprimand from the state’s High Court. The delayed arrest triggered criticism of the Bengal government and prompted the High Court to issue a pointed order to the state. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after spending nearly two months evading the authorities.

Shahjahan’s lawyer responded: “I was told to be absconding (while) bail plea was pending.” The court eventually reserved its verdict on this matter.







