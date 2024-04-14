Can SKM Retain Sikkim Seat Or Will SDF Stage Resurgence?

Elections for the Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 19, 2024– Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency is the single Lok Sabha seat which represents the entire area of the northeastern state of Sikkim. Since its inception, the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of regional parties, with national parties such as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unable to gain any significant foothold, except in alliance with the regional powers.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), a regional powerhouse, had maintained absolute dominance in the Sikkim Constituency for nearly three decades, when they were finally dethroned by regional rivals Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the 2019 polls after the latter aligned with the BJP and joined the NDA.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba wrested the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat from SDF when he defeated Dek Bahadur Katwal by narrow margin of 12,433 votes. In a closely-fought electoral battle, amidst a healthy voter turnout of nearly 79 percent, Subba secured 1,66,922 votes while Katwal received 1,54,489 votes.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Dinesh Chandra Nepal – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Gopal Chettri – Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 19, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency

The SDF is no longer a part of the BJP-led NDA and the saffron party has decided to fight solo in the Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024. The SDF will be eyeing to retain the Sikkim seat but is likely to face a stiff fight from regional rivals SKM as well as former ally BJP.

