BJP Manifesto: AAP Slams

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a “jumla patra”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda on his arrival for the release of party’s election manifesto in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

BJP Manifesto: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday dubbed the BJP’s manifesto as a “jumla patra” which is merely filled with rhetoric and does not make any mention of the ruling party’s past electoral promises, such as unemployment– which remain unfulfilled.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a “jumla patra (document of rhetoric)” which does not mention the unfulfilled promises made by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the last 10 years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on the job creation in the last 10 years,” Atishi said.

The AAP leader asserted that youth in the country are worried, marred by unemployment while prices of essential household commodities like cooking gas have skyrocketed in the last decade.

“The price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre. Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses,” the Delhi Minister said.

“No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP,” she claimed.

BJP presents ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The manifesto titled “Modi Ki Guarantee” has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The “Sankalp Patra” of the saffron party talks about making “one nation, one election” a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has also promised the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), during PM Modi’s third term at the office.

(With PTI inputs)








