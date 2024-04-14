NationalPolitics

PM Modi Fresh Attack On Gandhi Family

Directly Or Through Remote Control: PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Gandhi Family

pm modi in hoshangabad
Hoshangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his attacks on the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the recent attack, he targeted the Gandhi family over dynasty politics, stating that since independence, ‘One family of Congress has run the government directly or through remote control.’ He also alleged that the Congress party used to demolish democratic governments across the country whenever they wanted, like a house of cards.

While addressing a public rally in Hoshangabad, the Prime Minister stated that because of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s constitution he has become the Prime Minister of India.

“For many decades after independence, one family of Congress has run the government directly or through remote control. This family had imposed an Emergency in the country. The Congress used to demolish democratic governments across the country whenever they wanted, like a castle of cards. According to Congress, democracy was going well at that time but as soon as the son of a poor family became the Prime Minister, Congress started spreading rumors that Modi has come, Constitution and democracy would be in danger. Congress people don’t know that this is Baba Saheb’s Constitution and because of that Modi has reached here..,” PM Modi said.






