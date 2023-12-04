Candid Dusting Powder’s Festive Brand Activations Illuminate Health and Well-being Across India

Candid Dusting Powder, the flagship product by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and a market leader in the Over The Counter (OTC) anti-fungal powder category, has concluded a series of impactful festive brand activations, showcasing an unwavering commitment to consumer well-being and innovative healthcare solutions.

In October, Candid Dusting Powder embarked on a remarkable brand activation campaign at Mumbai’s Lalbaug Cha Raja, a revered institution synonymous with devotion and celebration. Recognizing the importance of forging personal connections and immersing itself in local cultures, Candid Dusting Powder transformed a section of the iconic Lalbaug pandal into an oasis of relief and awareness. Blow fans strategically placed within the pandal not only provided respite from the sweltering heat but also became the backdrop for educating visitors about the adverse effects of sweat on skin health. A physician, courtesy of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, was also on-site to consult and guide devotees seeking solutions to their skin-related concerns, reinforcing Candid Dusting Powders commitment to trust, credibility, and equity.

Building on this success, Candid Dusting Powder extended its impactful brand activation to Kolkata during the Durga Pujo festivities in November. The vibrant celebrations provided the perfect canvas for the brand to deepen its connection with consumers in West Bengal. Multiple pandals across the city were transformed into relief zones, complete with fans offering respite from the heat. Banners and hoardings strategically placed throughout the city captured the attention of festival-goers, amplifying brand visibility and awareness. Additionally, physicians stationed at various pandals engaged directly with attendees, providing expert guidance on skin-related concerns. This immersive experience allowed Candid Dusting Powder to reinforce its dedication to fostering stronger connections, promoting awareness of fungal infections, and making a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the community.

“Through Candid Dusting Powder, we believe in going beyond product excellence to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. The brand activations in Mumbai and Kolkata during festive events exemplify our commitment to seamlessly integrate cultural relevance with health education, creating memorable brand experiences that resonate with consumers,” said Alok Malik, President & Business Head – India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Candid Dusting Powder, an integral part of Glenmarks Consumer Care portfolio, has consistently demonstrated innovation in healthcare solutions. As a thought leader in the consumer care segment, Glenmarks strategy revolves around creating product categories that address unmet consumer needs. With a comprehensive product range covering skin care, scalp care, and the renowned anti-fungal powder Candid Dusting Powder, Glenmark continues to elevate the health and well-being of consumers across India.

About Candid Dusting Powder

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Consumer Care division is dedicated to developing and marketing over-the-counter (OTC) products in India. By leveraging cutting-edge consumer research and potent product formulations, Glenmark provides innovative healthcare solutions that empower consumers to lead disruption-free lives.

Candid Dusting Powder, developed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a market leader in the anti-fungal powder category within the OTC segment. With a proven track record of efficacy and trusted by medical practitioners, Candid Dusting Powder is a preferred choice for individuals seeking relief from fungal and skin infections.