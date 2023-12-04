eBay Launches Seller Guide to Empower Indian Sellers to Export Globally

eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, has launched its first-ever ‘Seller Guide‘ for Indian exporters. This handbook serves as a vital tool, providing sellers who are venturing into cross-border e-commerce with a complete roadmap. From data on India-centric supply to onboarding procedures, promotions, and shipping strategies, this guide paves the way for a smooth and successful seller e-commerce export journey. eBay, leveraging over two decades of customer insights and an extensive database of billions of listings, empowers people and creates economic opportunity for all.

eBays Seller Guide cover was unveiled at Top Seller Meet’23 by ADG, DGFT, Shri. Gangadhar Panda, Deputy Director, DGFT, Shri. Moin Afaque, and eBay leadership

In India, eBay focuses on enabling cross-border trade for Indian small businesses (SMEs and MSMEs) in over 190+ global markets by assisting them in scaling their businesses overseas, across business sizes, locations, and categories. Among other details to simplify cross-border trade, the seller guide also deep dives into popular export categories and product lines for Indian sellers such as:

Luxury Jewelry like Bracelets, Diamond Necklaces and more: eBay India has seen a 35% growth rate in 2022 in this category. The demand for popular product lines has been majorly from US, UK, Australia and Germany. Men’s jewelry is an emerging product line for Indian sellers recording a whopping 21% YoY growth in 2022.

Four-Wheeler Parts & Accessories: This category has showcased a 50% growth rate in 2022. The most popular products are Bumpers & Noise Reduction Reinforcements, Headlight Assemblies, Pistons & Rings and Tail-light Assemblies.

Heavy Equipment & Metal Working Products: Under this segment, product categories such as Gauges, Heavy Equipment Parts & Accessories, and Metalworking Lathes have seen a 20% growth rate in India. The key markets showing this demand include USA, UK, Australia, and Germany.

Rugs: In the Furniture, Home Furnishings and dcor category, the demand for rugs has seen a 10% growth in 2022. The trending products on eBay are Hand Knotted & Hand Tufted Carpets , Jute Rugs, Jute Runner, Oriental and Persian Wool Rugs.

Leather Jackets: Under the Clothing Shoes & Accessories, leather jackets are seeing increasing year-on-year demand. In 2022, it saw a 10% growth vis–vis 2021.

Ayurvedic Products & Herbal Remedies: In the Health Care, Beauty and Personal Care category, Aromatherapy, Ayurveda, Herbal Remedies and Homeopathy are witnessing massive demand from US, UK and Germany. Indian sellers have seen a 15% growth rate for Ayurvedic products in 2022.

Here is the link to eBay’s Seller Guide – link.

On the launch of this seller guide, Vidmay Naini, General Manager – eBay’s Global Emerging Markets said, “As we near the end of 2023, eBay is committed to creating economic opportunities for all. We continue to be a pioneer in the world of online commerce, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, and enabling the realization of ambitions both big and small. As we see a promising outlook, we are dedicated to propelling cross-border trade and nurturing a more interconnected global economy. Our user-friendly platform with advanced technology ensures a seamless and compelling experience that resonates with the aspirations of the next generation of customers. We wholeheartedly support the governments Make in India and e-commerce export initiatives, and we look forward to a bright and prosperous future as we contribute to the ongoing acceleration of cross-border e-commerce in India.”

eBay serves as a catalyst for realizing dreams, connecting enthusiasts, and aiding entrepreneurs in their journey to success. As a global marketplace, it has built multiple offerings for Indian small businesses to enable the ecommerce export ecosystem. The eBay Global Shipping Program is aimed at simplifying international shipping and logistics for retail exporters with multiple logistics solutions at competitive pricing. Addressing buyer trust is paramount in ecommerce exports; to address trust in the Jewelry category eBay launched the Jewelry Authenticity Guarantee Program in collaboration with Gemological Institute of America (GIA). This program ensures a secure transaction experience and complete confidence in the authenticity of jewelry for buyers and sellers. Tailored resources and support are provided to Indian sellers to help grow their jewelry businesses on our platform. To address business scaling and incubation for retail exports, the eBay Global Xpansion Program offers an array of unique benefits for sellers. These include prioritized support from dedicated account managers and access to unique tools that utilize real-time data to identify high-performing product categories and inform smart listing decisions.

eBay in India also fosters strong and continuing relationships with policymakers and industry associations to build a valuable ecosystem for cross-border trade. Some of the partners are – Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and U.S. – India Business Council (USIBC).

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the worlds largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume.

