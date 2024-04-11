CBI Takes Custody Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Excise Policy Case

live

Stay tuned with India.com for all the breaking news from across the world. Terrorist killed in Pulmana during an anti-terror operation.

Breaking News LIVE: 2 Philippine Navy Pilots Killed In Helicopter Crash

Breaking News LIVE: Among the three people detained in relation to the incident is the principal of the school whose bus capsized in Mahendragarh, Haryana, killing six children. Along with the school secretary, the driver has also been placed under arrest for allegedly jumping out of the bus moments before it crashed into a tree. Students from Class 4 to 10 were heading to the GL Public School on Thursday when the bus carrying them rammed into a tree and overturned. Central Bureau of Investigation took custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday, in connection with Delhi excise policy case. Bhartiya Janata Party has nominated Dr Vinod Kumar Bind from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat. The security forces have retrieved the body of one terrorist. Arms, ammunition, and incriminating material were also recovered. The identification of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The search is ongoing. The encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Frasi Pora area of Pulwama district on Thursday. In a tragic incident, two pilots were killed after a Philippine Navy training helicopter crashed in Cavite city south of Manila on Thursday. Muslims people are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and devotion. Prayer gatherings organised at mosques and open grounds across the country. People along with their children flocked to mosques to offer EID prayers.







