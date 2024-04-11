Sharad Pawar Slams BJP Over Criticism of Congress Over Katchatheevu; Says ‘PM Modi Should Answer On Chinese Encroachment’

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sharad Pawar said, “Whenever the PM makes any statement, how much dignity does he maintain in his post?

Sharad Pawar PM Modi

Pune: Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s criticism of the Congress party over the Katchatheevu island row, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar asked why no one speaks on the land “infiltrated” by China.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sharad Pawar said, “Whenever the PM makes any statement, how much dignity does he maintain in his post? It raises doubts in people like me.”

He slammed the BJP over its criticism of Congress over the Katchatheevu island row and asked why no one speaks on the land “infiltrated” by China.

“Just two days ago, the PM made a statement on a small island that has gone to Sri Lanka, while Indira Gandhi was the PM in 1974. Taking up this issue, he has made strong allegations and comments against Congress,” Pawar said.

“PM Modi should give an answer to the question about China’s encroachment in some parts of India, the issues that were also discussed in parliament. What steps did he take about it? He doesn’t speak on it ever,” he added.

The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island is in the limelight ahead of the general elections, with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen.

In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the “Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement.” Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress party and DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue. He said that Congress “callously” gave away the island. He further alleged the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did “nothing” to safeguard the state’s interests.

