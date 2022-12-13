Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalCheck Full List of Restrictions  
National

Check Full List of Restrictions  

By admin
0
41


Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till January 10 Due To Upcoming Festivals: Check Full List of Restrictions  

Section 144 in Kolhapur
Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till January 10 Due To Upcoming Festivals: Check Full List of Restrictions  

Lucknow Section 144 Latest News Today: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow due to upcoming festivals in the city. Notably, the restrictions have been imposed in the city till January 10. “In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city,” the state government said in a statement.

During the restricted period, gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited in the city  and strict action will be taken against guideline violators.

Section 144 in Lucknow: Check Guidelines Here

Earlier this month on December 6, 2022, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed Section 144 across the district till January 2. The restrictions were imposed due to the upcoming festivals and important days.

“In view of upcoming festivals & important days, sec 144 to be implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar from 5/12/2022 to 2/1/2023. Restrictions will not be applicable on emergency services & on-duty policemen or paramilitary forces”, said Media Cell, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Prior to this, the state administration had in July 2022 imposed Section 144 in Lucknow in view of festivals like Bakrid/Eid-ul-Adha, Sawan, and Muharram. The restrictions were imposed till 10 August 2022.

As per the guidelines, animals will not be sacrificed in public places as well as loudspeakers installed at temples and mosques will have to play within the sanctioned volume.

Moreover, the animal sacrifice in public places and loudspeakers will be completely banned.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 6:26 PM IST



Updated Date: December 13, 2022 6:45 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleRishi Sunak To Anjali Arora, Top 5 Most Searched Indian People In 2022
Next articleStuff Photography Christmas Gift Guide
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
41
Previous articleRishi Sunak To Anjali Arora, Top 5 Most Searched Indian People In 2022
Next articleStuff Photography Christmas Gift Guide
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677