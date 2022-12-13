Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till January 10 Due To Upcoming Festivals: Check Full List of Restrictions

Lucknow Section 144 Latest News Today: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow due to upcoming festivals in the city. Notably, the restrictions have been imposed in the city till January 10. “In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city,” the state government said in a statement.

During the restricted period, gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited in the city and strict action will be taken against guideline violators.

Section 144 in Lucknow: Check Guidelines Here

Earlier this month on December 6, 2022, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed Section 144 across the district till January 2. The restrictions were imposed due to the upcoming festivals and important days.

“In view of upcoming festivals & important days, sec 144 to be implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar from 5/12/2022 to 2/1/2023. Restrictions will not be applicable on emergency services & on-duty policemen or paramilitary forces”, said Media Cell, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Prior to this, the state administration had in July 2022 imposed Section 144 in Lucknow in view of festivals like Bakrid/Eid-ul-Adha, Sawan, and Muharram. The restrictions were imposed till 10 August 2022.

As per the guidelines, animals will not be sacrificed in public places as well as loudspeakers installed at temples and mosques will have to play within the sanctioned volume.

Moreover, the animal sacrifice in public places and loudspeakers will be completely banned.



