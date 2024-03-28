Eight Districts, 21 Police Stations Designated As ‘Disturbed Areas’

The announcement was made by the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) in a notification stating that the AFSPA, 1958 has been extended in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts of Nagaland for a period of six months.

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Government On Wednesday issued a notification extending the Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA), 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in 5 districts of Nagaland declaring them as ‘disturbed areas’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, unless withdrawn earlier.

Which Districts And Police Stations Are Covered Under This Act?

The announcement was made by the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) in a notification stating that the AFSPA, 1958 has been extended in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts of Nagaland for a period of six months. Furthermore, the AFSPA has been extended to encompass areas under the jurisdiction of 21 police stations in five Nagaland districts, including six in Zunheboto and Mokokchung, five in Kohima, three in Wokha, and Yanglok in Longleng.

These 21 police stations comprise Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district.

What Does The Notification Read?

The notification states that, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier.

Why Did Centre Take This Step?

The step was taken after the Centre conducted a thorough study of the law and order situation in Nagaland. Previously, the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, declared eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of the state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed areas’ for six months beginning October 1, 2023.

The AFSPA allows security personnel to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant, and do other activities.

