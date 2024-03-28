Toll Tax Revised From April 1, Check How Much You Will Pay More

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Toll Tax: The revised toll tax for private cars at the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be Rs 85 per trip, which is an increase of Rs 5 per trip.

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: The regular commuters who travel on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and the Sohna elevated road will now have to pay more toll tax from April 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates for all categories of vehicles this week. After the latest revision, the regular vehicles passing through these expressways will have to pay higher tolls ranging between four percent to five percent depending on the type of vehicle.

Here’s How Much You Will Pay

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the revised toll tax for private cars at the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be Rs 85 per trip, which is an increase of Rs 5 per trip. However, the toll tax for light commercial vehicles and mini-buses have been kept the same at Rs 120 per trip. Buses, trucks will have to pay Rs 250 for each trip as earlier it was Rs 245 per trip for these vehicles.

Those commuters who are using monthly passes, the monthly rate for a pass for a personal car has been revised from Rs 920 to Rs 930 while the pass for a commercial car, jeep will now be Rs 1,225 from Rs 1,215.

The NHAI officials, who are closely following the developments told HT that revision of toll is an annual exercise, and the rates are connected with the changes in the wholesale price index.

How Much To Pay At Sohna Toll Plaza

After the toll tax was revised at the Sohna toll plaza, commuters using the Sohna elevated road will pay Rs 125 at the Ghamroj toll plaza for a single trip and this rate has not been revised.

Moreover, the light commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 205 per trip, an increase from earlier Rs 200 per trip.

Buses and trucks will now have to pay Rs 430 per trip while from the earlier Rs 420 per trip. Trucks with three axles will have to pay Rs 465 per trip now after the rates were revised.







