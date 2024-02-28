CNBC-TV18 Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024: Marking a Decade of ‘Make in India’

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Make in India initiative, Indias manufacturing sector has registered unprecedented success, with FY22 exports soaring to US$ 418 billion. To celebrate this feat, and look at the future of the manufacturing growth and prospects in India, CNBC-TV18, in collaboration with Zetwerk, is holding the Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024.

CNBC-TV18 Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024

Scheduled for the 28th and 29th of February, this two-day mega event brings together industry stalwarts, policymakers, and innovators to explore smart manufacturing and its role in shaping Indias industrial landscape. With over 25 sessions, 50 dignitaries, and 500 delegates, the summit promises to facilitate extensive knowledge exchange, strategic insights, and visionary discourse.

Eminent personalities including Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT; Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Rajesh K Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Anurag Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH); S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY); Subhas Chandra Lal Das, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals; R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki; Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group and PV Sindhu, Indian Badminton Player, among others, will grace the event with their presence.

The summit will dwell on aspects such as sustainable manufacturing, future-ready factories, disruptive innovations, and the role of women leaders in Industry 4.0.

Some of the important sessions include Green & Smart: Transforming India with Renewable Energy, Building Factories of the Future: CXO Roundtable, among others. Moreover, the event will feature a special Start-Up Showcase highlighting Indias most innovative manufacturing startups, followed by a felicitation ceremony recognizing smart manufacturing companies that have excelled in their endeavor.

“The CNBC Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024 signifies a pivotal moment in Indias manufacturing landscape. This summit serves as a forum for key industry figures to network, mobilize perspectives, and propel the shift towards intelligent and streamlined manufacturing methodologies,” remarked S. Shivkumar, President, News18 Studios. “We are delighted to lead the dialogue in partnership with Zetwerk, to mobilize efforts for substantial change, and contribute to the India manufacturing story.”

“Indias manufacturing sector is undergoing transformational times to help the Indian economy reach the $5 trillion mark. Achieving this goal requires collaboration between industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers. The CNBC Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2024 aims to bring them together. The summit will delve into major trends shaping sunrise sectors like renewables, automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense. Through policy discussions and industry deliberations, the conference aims to unlock opportunities and empower MSMEs across these crucial sectors,” said Amrit Raj, Head of Marketing, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd.

The summit aims to advance Indias position as a leader in manufacturing, highlighting the nations commitment to self-sufficiency and supporting local initiatives. It emphasizes the vital role of this approach in Indias path to economic resilience, self-reliance, and increased global competitiveness.