Compare and Select from Multiple Bike Loan Offers on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets provides access to affordable two-wheeler financing solutions to individuals from all economic backgrounds. It has partnered with multiple lenders that offer specialised two-wheeler loan options that cater to the requirements of bike lovers.

Explore Multiple Two-wheeler Finance Options Available on Bajaj Markets

These loans empower borrowers to secure funds amounting up to 100% of a two-wheeler’s on-road value at interest rates starting from just 0.99% p.a. One can benefit from flexible tenures that range up to 4 years, ensuring users to comfortably manage their payments.

Understanding the importance of informed decisions, Bajaj Markets provides a user-friendly bike loan EMI calculator. This free tool aids individuals in computing their probable monthly instalments, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the financial commitment associated with the loan.

Bajaj Markets makes it easy to compare and select a suitable financing option with its easy-to-use platform and simple application process. It further facilitates easy documentation procedures and swift approvals.

In addition to two-wheeler loans, a plethora of financial products are available on the Bajaj Markets platform, including credit cards, insurance plans, and investment options. Individuals can conveniently apply for these through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv DirectLimited

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

