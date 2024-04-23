ZS Publishes India Sustainability Report for 2023

ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, today released its India sustainability report for 2023. The report centered on the theme of building resilient and healthy communities, details ZS’s progress, commitments and performance in 2023 across its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. With a contribution of approximately INR 7.5 crores, ZS partnered with 17-plus organizations in India throughout the year, with 1,500-plus volunteers contributing more than 6,000 hours, positively affecting nearly 111,000 lives.

“Indias journey toward a sustainable and equitable future requires a collective effort,” said Mohit Sood, Regional Managing Principal, ZS. “We recognize the crucial role businesses play in realizing this future, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise and reach to drive positive change. Weve established a clear roadmap for ESG progress, focusing on areas where we can make the most significant impact.”

The report details ZS’s sustainability efforts and impact covering key areas:

Healthcare

Education

Skill development

Environment and sustainability

Rohit Bhagwat, Global ESG Committee Member and Office Managing Principal, ZS, said, “ZS is firmly committed to translating our ESG goals into tangible social impact. By investing in our local communities-and collaborating closely with local NGOs, suppliers and more-we’re creating a ripple effect of positive transformation that will benefit generations to come. I am excited about the progress weve made so far, but this is just the beginning.”

You can download ZS’s 2023 India sustainability report here. Here are some key highlights:

Advancing healthcare outcomes: ZS partnered with NGOs to deliver healthcare enhancements to marginalized communities across India. These initiatives encompassed direct healthcare services, community education, infrastructure support and inclusive care delivery. As a result, thousands of beneficiaries gained improved healthcare accessibility, awareness of wellness and preventive care, and a more robust healthcare system in their communities. Some key initiatives included anemia mitigation and medical outreach in partnership with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust, teaming up with Jeevan Stambh Foundation and Seva Arogya Foundation to set up health checkup camps in poor urban neighborhoods, raising awareness and funds for healthcare initiatives serving individuals with disabilities with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and others.

Empowering children with access to education: ZS partnered with NGOs to benefit the lives of students by providing access to education that equips them for future success. Some of the initiatives include partnering with Teach for India and supporting its fellowship campaign, empowering students from government schools in urban, tribal and rural regions of India by teaming up with ROBOTEX India and the Rotary Club of Sinhagad to democratize access to AI, machine learning and STEAM education, providing scholarship and mentoring to students through ZScholarship program with Buddy4study and Udayan Care to empower financially disadvantaged women from government and government-aided schools to pursue their education, among others.

Promoting productive employment through skill development: ZS partnered with NGOs to advance skill development programs that promote full and productive employment for all. These initiatives helped thousands of women. Some of the partnerships include teaming up with Clothes Box Foundation to provide women from economically marginalized rural areas with job-ready training; Seva Sahayog Foundation to help women develop sewing skills and reach economic independence; and Jeevan Stambh Foundation and Lending Hands Foundation to provide digital literacy education to underprivileged women in Bihar.

Addressing climate change through environmental and sustainability initiatives: ZS partnered with one of the leading environmental NGOs in India-Green Yatra Trust-on efforts such as tree planting, urban biodiversity conservation, water restoration and building environmental research and awareness, among other sustainable solutions. Specifically, ZS planted 25,000 saplings in 2023 using the Miyawaki technique. This method helps to grow forests 10 times faster, 30 times denser and 100 times more biodiverse compared to a monoculture plantation. ZS also donated 200 laptops to various NGOs and schools to help schools establish digital labs.

The power of giving back: Whether through individual efforts or group endeavors, ZS employees consistently give back through volunteering-underscoring the company’s commitment to service and building healthier, resilient and more sustainable communities. On ZS Cares Day in 2023, 900 ZSers in India volunteered and improved the lives of more than 5,000 people in Pune, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Chennai. Activities ranged from direct donations and matching volunteering hours to activities with children from shelter homes.

