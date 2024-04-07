Congress Claims Kharge Accidentally Exposed ‘Modi-Shah Article 371 Gameplan’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Home Minister Amit Shah got “agitated” when Kharge’s slip of tongue unintentionally “exposed” their plan to abolish Article 371 from Nagaland.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Saturday claimed that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge inadvertently “exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan” to change the Article 371 related to Nagaland when he accidentally slipped up and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims credit for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Home Minister Amit Shah got “agitated” when Kharge’s slip of tongue unintentionally “exposed” their plan to abolish Article 371 from Nagaland.

“Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Kharge inadvertently exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way,” Ramesh claimed.

Earlier, during a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge mistakenly said that ‘Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371’.

Amit Shah latched on to his remarks, and attacked the Congress chief for his “horrendous mistake.”

Ramesh later clarified Kharge’s slip up, stating the veteran leader clearly meant to say Article 370 but slipped up.

“Today, by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371. Kharge Ji clearly meant Article 370,” he said.

The Congress leader asserted that while Kharge’s mistake may have confused some, the focus should be on PM Modi who, “indeed wants to change” several articles which guarantee special rights to some states.

“Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress President. But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh,” Ramesh wrote on X.

“Incidentally, @kharge ji was the man singularly responsible for Article 371-J relating to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region – which he got accomplished only after Dr. Manmohan Singh became PM,” he added.

