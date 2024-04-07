Home

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Visit Storm-Hit Jalpaiguri Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Bihar’s Nawada and West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Breaking Live: Antony Blinken Talks To Kenyan President Over Haiti Crisis

Breaking News LIVE, April 7, 2024: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by the police during a demonstration in the Netherlands after she protested against fossil fuel subsidies by blocking a major road with a group of marchers on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. Union Minister Smriti Irani has slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating that many like him have come and gone, but “Hindustan is, was, and will remain.” “If my voice reaches Rahul Gandhi, then I want to tell him that many like you have come and many have gone; Hindustan is, was, and will remain,” Irani said on Saturday. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news and updates on national and international event.







