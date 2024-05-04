Canadian Police Releases Photos Of 3 Indians Arrested In Khalistani Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Murder, Issues Statement

New Delhi: The diplomatic relations between India and Canada turned sour a few months ago when Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist. Since then, there has been a constant row between the two nations. Just recently, there has been a major update in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case as Canadian Police arrested three Indians amid ongoing ‘active investigation’. Now, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has also released the photographs of all three Indians who have been arrested in this case and has also issued a statement in the same case.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case: 3 Indians Arrested

As mentioned earlier, arrests have been made by the Canada Police in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case. Three Indians have been arrested by the Police; they all had been living as the non-permanent residents in Alberta for the last three to five years. The names and ages of those arrested are Karan Brar (22 years old), Kamalpreet Singh (22 years old) and Karanpreet Singh (28 years old). All three have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

RCMP Releases Photos Of Arrested Indians, Issues Statement

The photographs of all these three Indians have been released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and along with the photographs, a statement has also been issued by them. CTV News quoted David Teboul, RCMP Assistant Commissioner as saying, “There are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters, certainly not limited to the involvement of the people arrested today, and these efforts include investigating connections to the government of India.”

In the press conference, David Teboul further said, “Three suspects have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar…. We are not able to make any comments on the nature of evidence… Nor can we speak behind the motive of murder of Nijjar… However, I will say this matter is very much under active investigation.”

Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023. The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March recently, showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a ‘contract killing’.

