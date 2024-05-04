Home

Heatwave WARNING: Alert Issued For These States; Orange Alert For Rainfall For Northeast | Check Weather Forecast

India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions in several states and has also issued an Orange alert for heavy rainfall for northeast state. Check weather forecast here.

Heatwave Warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of the country until Tuesday, May 7th. According to the weather department, the ongoing heatwave spell in the eastern and southern peninsular regions of the country is expected to continue until May 7th and then abate. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy showers has also been issued for North East India during the next two days, May 5th and 6th.

Heatwave Forecast

Heatwave condition is forecasted over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Puducherry & Karaikal and interior Karnataka today.

For May 5, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for – Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and interior Karnataka.

Additionally, IMD has also issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in isolated places of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Kutch, Puducherry, Karaikal and North Interior Karnataka.

On 7 May, IMD predicted heatwave conditions in – West Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Interior Karnataka.

Orange Alert For Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department has sent out an orange warning predicting substantial rainfall in North East India on May 5th and 6th. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh is foreseen to be hit with intense rainfall on May 5th. They also anticipate similar weather conditions in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on the said days.

The weather department has predicted heavy showers in Meghalaya and Assam on 5th and 6th May.







