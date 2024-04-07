Home

‘Collective’ Fast Across India, Abroad Today As AAP Protests Against Kejriwal Arrest; Leaders To Meet At Jantar Mantar

To protest against Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP has launched a day-long ‘collective’ fast across India and abroad. Party leaders and workers will be participating in this mass fasting; senior leaders will meet at Jantar Mantar today.

AAP Senior Leader Protesting Against Kejriwal Arrest

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief, Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy Case and is currently under judicial custody at Tihar Jail till April 15, 2024. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been constantly protesting against its party convenor’s arrest and in a major protest, the party leaders and workers will be organising a day-long ‘collective’ fast today and will be collecting at different locations across India and abroad too. AAP Minister Gopal Rai has urged supporters to stand with them and also participate in this mass fasting, sing Bhajans so that Kejriwal has the strength to fight. The senior party leaders will be collecting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today and some party workers will also be present at the Khatkar Kalan in Punjab.

As mentioned earlier, to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, his party, the Aam Aadmi Party is organising a ‘collective’ fast today which has been announced by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. In a press conference, Gopal Rai said, “Simultaneously, in 25 states across India and key international hubs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London, supporters will extend their support to Kejriwal through community fasting.” The leaders and party workers will be meeting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan to undertake the mass fast.

AAP Urges Supporters To Join And ‘Save Democracy’

Gopal Rai has urged all the supporters of the AAP convenor and the party to join them in this mass fast if they were against Kejriwal’s arrest and ‘want to save the country’s democracy’. Apart from participating in these fasts that are being organised at various locations, Gopal Rai also encouraged the people to pray, listen to or sing the devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and express their solidarity. In his words, “You can sing it collectively. Together, we will pray for Kejriwal to receive strength and fight against tyranny while he is in jail. We can fight to bring the truth to light.”

Those who do decide to support Arvind Kejriwal and the party, have been urged to send their pictures protesting or praying, to the website – kejriwalkoaashirwad.com.







