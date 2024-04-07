Mallika Nadda’s Stolen SUV Recovered From Varanasi; 2 Faridabad Residents Arrested

An SUV– a white Toyota Fortuner, belonging to Mallika Nadda, the wife of BJP chief JP Nadda, was allegedly stolen from a service centre in Govindpuri area of Delhi on March 19.

Photo (India.com)

A stolen Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to BJP chief J P Nadda‘s wife, Mallika Nadda, was recovered from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said Saturday, adding that the two men who allegedly stole the vehicle from a service centre in Govindpuri area of New Delhi, have also been arrested.

As per the police, the SUV– white Toyota Fortuner, was allegedly stolen from a service centre in Govindpuri on March 19 following which Mallika Nadda’s driver, Joginder Singh, filed a complaint and a case was registered in this regard.

In his complaint, the driver stated that he had gone to have lunch at his home in Govindpuri and upon returning found that the SUV had been stolen.

Police launched an investigation to trace the vehicle during which it was revealed that the two accused, identified as Shahid and Shivang Tripathi– both residents of Badkhal, near Haryana’s Faridabad– had reached Govindpuri in a Hyundai Creta car and went on to steal the SUV belonging to the wife of BJP National President J P Nadda, said an official.

The two men, who have now been arrested, swapped the stolen car’s registration plate with a fake one in order to avoid identification and drove it to Badkhal, the official added, adding that the accused then took the SUV to Varanasi via Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Sitapur and Lucknow.

Based on CCTV footage, the SUV was last seen heading towards Gurugram and has a Himachal Pradesh number plate and was ultimately traced to Varanasi, officials said.

According to the police, the two arrested men planned to sell the Mallika Nadda’s car in Nagaland, however, their plans were foiled as they were traced and nabbed by the cops.

“We have arrested two persons in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had stolen the SUV on demand and were planning to take it to Nagaland,” they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)








