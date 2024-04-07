Congress Leader Scathing Attack On BJP Candidate

Home

News

Kangana Ranaut Once Said She Liked Beef: Congress Leader’s Scathing Attack On BJP Candidate

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Kangana Ranaut, stating that she once said she ate beef. BJP leader Shaina NC accuses Congress of being ‘anti-women’.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kangana Ranaut Once Said She Liked Beef: Congress Leader’s Scathing Attack On BJP Candidate

Lok Sabha Elections 2204: Bollywood actor and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for the Himachal’s Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut had said in the past that she ate beef, alleged Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday. He stated that the saffron gave a ticket to Kangana, who once wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she ate beef and liked it, PTI reported.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut is attacking the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi since she joined the BJP. Even before joining the BJP, Ranaut was making news for her pro-Hindu remarks.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye reacted to Wadettiwar’s statement on the BJP candidate and stated that this reflected the Congress’s “dirty culture”.

“This reflects Congress’ dirty culture. It cannot fight us on issues. This shows the party’s defeatist mentality,” PTI quoted Keshav Upadhye as saying.







