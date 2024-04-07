Jitendra Singh Vs Chaudhary Lal Singh Once Again In Udhampur; Who Will Prevail?

The Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency has been a traditional bastion of the BJP for over three decades with the saffron party winning the seat five out of seven times since the 1991 polls with a couple of consecutive Congress victories sprinkled in between.

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Udhampur constituency has been a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the past three decades with the saffron party winning the seat seat five times out of the seven elections held since the 1991 Lok Sabha polls.

Current sitting MP and Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Dr. Jitendra Singh has won two successive terms from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency after capturing the seat from former BJP leader and state minister Chaudhary Lal Singh who has since gone back to the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr Jitendra Singh retained the vital Udhampur seat for the BJP by defeating his closest rival, Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by a thumping margin of 3,57,252 votes. The incumbent BJP MP secured 7,24,311 votes while Vikramaditya could only muster 3,67,059 votes– barely over half of what the winner received.

Elections for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 19, 2024– Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Dr Jitendra Singh (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Chaudhary Lal Singh- Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 19, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Notably, the two Congress wins which blemished the BJP’s near-perfect record in Udhampur, were secured by the current candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhary was defeated by Dr Singh in the 2014 elections when the saffron wave sweeped the nation. He later joined the BJP and was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government in the erstwhile state, before going back to his former party.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Jitendra Singh will once again be pitted against Chaudhary Lal Singh, a veteran politician who will be eyeing to avenge his 2014 defeat and secure the seat for the Congress once again.

Elections for the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Udhampur will be the first to go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19, followed by the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (Phase 2), Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7 (Phase 3), Srinagar on May 13 (Phase 4), while Baramulla will go to polls in Phase 5 on May 20.







